A line-up of varied events is being planned in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The two towns are organising street parties, a parade, a classic car show, music performances, beacon lightings, and a shops trail to mark the national Royal milestone this June.

Here’s the current line-up of planned events in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge:

Thursday 2nd June

A ‘Cake & Coronation’ Jubilee Tea Party will be held in Burnham-On-Sea town centre from 10-4pm with free cake for all and a variety of entertainment, overseen by Burnham Retail Group. Children from local schools will be invited to represent their school at long lunch tables in the High Street and a ‘Coronation’ will see a local lady of 70 years old or more ‘crowned’. Residents will be asked for nominations for a special lady to take on the role.

At 4pm, a ‘Jubilee Parade’ will be held in Burnham and will walk along a route including the High St, Pier St, North Esplanade, Vicarage St, Victoria St.

At 1pm, the Town Crier will read a proclamation in Burnham town centre to announce the lighting of a Beacon on Burnham jetty in the evening.

At 1.30pm, the Town Crier will read a proclamation in Highbridge to announce the evening lighting of a Beacon at St John’s Church.

A ‘Jubilee Shopping Trail’ will be held in Burnham-On-Sea Town Centre organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade. Visitors and residents will be invited to follow the Royal-themed trail around the shops to win cash prizes over the four days. Shops interested in taking part can email the Chamber at secretary@burnhamonseachamber.org

A ‘Picnic and Performance’ by Highbridge Youth Theatre will be held at St John’s Church Hall, Church St, Highbridge. 12.30 – 3pm.

The ‘Lighting of Beacons’ will take place on the Jetty (Burnham) and St Johns Church (Highbridge) with choirs at 9.30pm. The town will also be participating in a ‘song for the commonwealth’ in which local choirs will sing at the beacon lighting ceremonies. Further beacons will be lit on Brent Knoll, Brean Down and in West Huntspill as part of the national beacons chain.

Friday 3rd June

A ‘Street Party’ and tea party will be held at £10 per person with music through the decades featuring Jordan Hill and a hog roast at The Windmill Bar and Bistro at Edithmead.

Burnham’s ‘Jubilee Shopping Trail’ will continue in shop windows in Burnham-On-Sea Town Centre organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade. Visitors and residents will be invited to follow the Royal-themed trail around the shops to win great cash prizes.

Saturday 4th June

A special ‘Jubilee Vintage Vehicle Display’ will feature vehicles through the reign in Burnham-On-Sea town centre from 10am-4pm. Organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade, this unique free event will feature fantastic classic vehicles in the High Street and Victoria Street. Visitors and residents will be encouraged to see the vehicles and also support local shops and cafes during their visit. Classic car owners who wish to display their vehicle can contact Rob Coombes on 07919 351867 or via bcvc2015@gmail.com to get a space.

‘A right royal jubilee jam’ will be held at Morland Community Hub in Highbridge. This family event will run from 12pm-5pm with street art, a DJ, Punch and Judy, a Magician and a Childrens Tea Party.

A ‘Display of Royal Memorabilia’ will be held by Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group at the Town Council Chambers in Jaycroft Road from 10.30am-4pm with a special flower arrangement, plus a display of coins, stamps, photos of the Queen’s visit to Highbridge Radio Station, a display of historical findings and also unusual Royal memorabilia items.

The ‘Jubilee Shopping Trail’ continues at Burnham-On-Sea Town Centre shops organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with cash prizes to be won.

A ‘Jubilee Sports Day’ demonstration from local sports and recreation clubs will be held from 10am-2pm with a coaches versus U16s football match at 2pm at Highbridge Recreation Ground next to Southwell House.

A ‘Famous Strawberry Tea’ will be held from 3pm – 5pm at Hope Baptist Church in Church St, Highbridge.

‘A right Royal Rave Up’ will feature outdoor Live Music from seven decades between 5pm-10pm in Market St and at Southwell House, Highbridge.

A ‘Jubilee Celebration at the Dunstan House’ will run from 3-5pm with face painting, balloon modelling and a pick n mix. plus live music in the evening.

Sunday 5th June

‘Jubilee in the Park’ will be held in Burnham’s Manor Gardens in the afternoon with live music and jubilee themed entertainment.

‘Sunday Jubilee Craft Market’ with activities for all the family at Market Street and Southwell Gardens in Highbridge from 10am – 2pm.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Band will be playing on the Esplanade on Sunday 5th of June at 2pm (near the Bayview Cafe), weather permitting.

‘Senior’s Jubilee Tea Party’ 4pm – 6pm. Call 01278 788134 to book your free place at Highbridge Community Hall in Market St, Highbridge.

The ‘Jubilee Shopping Trail’ finishes at Burnham-On-Sea Town Centre shops with a final chance to win cash prizes by finding clues in shop windows.

The Town Council will also be planting 70 trees throughout the towns before March 2023.

If you have an event to add to this list, please contact Burnham-On-Sea.com.