Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge volunteers sought for spring clean this Friday

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is calling on local residents to take part in this year’s Great British Spring Clean, which will be held on Friday 20th March.

The Burnham and Highbridge community litter pick will run from 10am–12pm, with organised groups heading out across both towns to help tidy streets, parks and public spaces. The Town Council says it is hoping for a strong turnout to support the national campaign.

All equipment, including litter pickers and hi‑viz tabards, will be provided, although volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves.

To ensure enough equipment is available, everyone wishing to take part must register in advance.

Registration can be completed by emailing info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk, calling 01278 788088, or downloading a form from Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s website.

The closing date for applications is 12 noon on 19th March 2026, and the Council says it cannot accept unregistered volunteers on the day.

A spokesperson said the event is a great opportunity for Burnham and Highbridge residents to come together, enjoy some fresh air and make a visible difference to the local environment.