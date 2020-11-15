Town centres in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are starting to get a festive feel this week as the towns’ official Christmas trees arrive.

The Town Council-funded 20ft firs are being installed outside the Princess Theatre in Burnham’s Princess Street and another is sited next to the town fountain next to Old Station Approach, as pictured above.

Highbridge’s tree is being installed Community Centre in Market Street. Christmas lights in both town centres are also being installed.

It comes reparations continue for a virtual switch-on of Burnham’s Christmas lights on Saturday November 21st, as previewed here.