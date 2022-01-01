The Burnham-On-Sea area is seeing one of its mildest starts to the New Year on record.

Beaches in Burnham, Berrow and Brean have been busy with walkers taking advantage of the mild conditions.

The first day of 2022 in Burnham-On-Sea will see an overcast day with more mild temperatures of up to 14°C (57.2°F).

It comes as Britain saw its hottest New Year’s Eve ever with temperatures reaching 15.8C (60.4F) in Merryfield, Somerset.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast predicts a dry and bright start to the day, however a band of patchy rain will soon move in from the west. The rain will clear to the east, leaving a few brighter spells behind.

It will be windy with further showers on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday. A band of rain is likely to edge south on Tuesday, introducing cooler, more seasonal, conditions later in the day.