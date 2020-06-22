The Burnham-On-Sea area is set to bask in a June heatwave as temperatures are forecast to climb this week.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows the hottest day of the year in the town could be recorded as the mercury is set to climb to 30°C (86°F) on Wednesday and Thursday before thunderstorms sweep in on Friday.

Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said: “We’ve got high pressure to the South of the UK over the next few days which is going to be drawing our air up from the continent and the warmer climates of France and Spain.”

Tuesday’s top temperature in Burnham-On-Sea is forecast to be around 24°C (75.2°F) as the hot weather arrives.

Things will start to cool off for the weekend, and the meteorologist explained: “By Saturday most places will be seeing the fresher air coming across, so although it might still be humid at times I think generally temperatures will be falling below heatwave.”

With the dry and sunny weather expected and the Government’s Covid-19 alert level lowered to three, emergency services across the country are asking people to continue to respect the social-distancing restrictions.