The Met Office has issued an early weather warning as the Burnham-On-Sea area is set to see 60mph winds and torrential rain this Sunday (January 21st).

A yellow weather warning has been issued as the stormy conditions are due to swep across the region from the Atlantic.

“A period of strong winds and persistent rainfall is expected during Sunday. Whilst there is still some uncertainty as to the exact locations which will see the strongest winds, northern and western areas are likely to be most at risk.”

“Many inland areas are expected to see gusts of 50 – 60 mph during this period. Coasts and exposed locations could see gusts of 60 – 70 mph or even higher.”

The warning will be in force from 6am on Sunday morning through until midnight on Sunday.

