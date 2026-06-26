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Burnham-On-Sea Armed Forces Day ceremony to be held today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Armed Forces Day will be marked in Burnham-On-Sea with a special ceremony in the town today, Saturday June 27th.

The event takes place at 11am and will see the Armed Forces Day flag raised besides the fountain at the junction with Abingdon Street.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is organising the event with the support of Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

Burnham’s Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, says the event will enable residents to celebrate the armed forces.

A full parade, which has taken place in some previous years, will not be held.

Pictured: Last year’s Armed Forces Day in Burnham-On-Sea

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