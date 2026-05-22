Burnham‑On‑Sea Art Club’s week-long exhibition opens at Community Centre

Burnham‑On‑Sea Art Club has opened its annual Art Exhibition, continuing a long‑running tradition that dates back more than six decades.

The club, founded in 1960, has held an exhibition every year except during the Covid period, and this year’s showcase runs from Saturday 23rd May until Friday 29th May, from 10am to 5pm daily, at Burnham Community Centre on Berrow Road.

Art Club secretary Rosemary Lane says members have been busy preparing their pieces for display, with many artworks now ready to be hung for the week‑long event.

“Visitors can view a wide range of work created by club members, featuring various media and subjects. Framed paintings, mounted artworks displayed in browser stands, and greeting cards will all be available to purchase.”

There is no admission charge. Pictured are several members with some of the paintings that will feature in the exhibition.