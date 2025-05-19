14.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue May 20, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea Art Club to open 65th Spring exhibition on Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea Art Club is preparing to hold its 65th annual week-long exhibition from this weekend.

The club will be holding its exhibition from Saturday 24th May to Friday 30th May inclusive, along with a sale of works, at Burnham Community Centre every day between 10am and 5pm.

“A warm welcome awaits you to view exhibits from 20 local artists in various media, and a variety of subjects,” says club spokeswoman Rosemary Lane.

Framed paintings, paintings in mounts in the browser stands, and cards will be available to purchase.

“There are members in Burnham-On-Sea Art Club who have been in involved with the community centre for many years. There is no admission charge and all are very welcome.”

