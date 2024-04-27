8.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Apr 28, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea Art Club set to hold its 64th annual exhibition in May

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Art Club is set to open its annual week-long exhibition during May.

The club will be holding its 64th exhibition from Saturday 25th May to Friday 31st May inclusive, along with a sale of works, at Burnham Community Centre every day between 10am and 5pm.

“A warm welcome awaits you to view exhibits from 20 local artists in various media, and a variety of subjects,” says a club spokeswoman.

Framed paintings, paintings in mounts in the browser stands, and cards will be available to purchase.

“There are members in Burnham-On-Sea Art Club who have been in involved with the community centre for many years. There is no admission charge and all are very welcome.”

