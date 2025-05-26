13.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue May 27, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea Art Club’s 65th week-long exhibition underway this week

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Art Club’s 65th annual week-long exhibition has got off to a busy start and is ongoing this week.

The club’s popular exhibition started on Saturday 24th May and runs to Friday 30th May inclusive, along with a sale of artworks, at Burnham Community Centre every day between 10am and 5pm.

“A warm welcome awaits you to view exhibits from 20 local artists in various media, and a variety of subjects,” says club spokeswoman Rosemary Lane.

Framed paintings, paintings in mounts in the browser stands, and cards will be available to purchase.

“There are members in Burnham-On-Sea Art Club who have been in involved with the community centre for many years. There is no admission charge and all are very welcome.”

