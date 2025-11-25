Burnham-On-Sea art gallery and gift shop celebrates its 20th anniversary today

A Burnham-On-Sea gift shop and art gallery is celebrating a big milestone today (Tuesday) as it marks its 20th anniversary.

Sea Breeze, based in Victoria Street, first opened its doors in 2005 when it was founded by Rhonda Mills and her daughter Lizzie.

The shop has since become a popular local destination for arts, crafts and fair trade gifts, showcasing the work of more than 60 local artists over the past two decades.

Its shelves feature a wide variety of handmade goods, including pottery, decorative glass, jewellery, wood turning, photography, baby clothes, original paintings and prints, cards and local gifts.

Rhonda sadly passed away in 2022, but her memory lives on in the spirit of the shop, which continues to welcome new customers every week.

Sea Breeze is now run by Lizzie and Rhonda’s youngest daughter Vicky, with Lizzie’s daughter Zoe also having played a role before pursuing a career in teaching. They are pictured above.

“We are grateful for the loyal support of customers over the past 20 years and hope the community will continue to enjoy the creative work produced by the talented artists whose work is showcased at Sea Breeze,” says a spokesperson.