Burnham-On-Sea artist opens new exhibition of her work at town’s Princess Theatre

Burnham-On-Sea artist Sue Palmer is exhibiting her work at the Aroma Café Bar at the town’s Princess Theatre this month.

Having started painting just two years ago, Sue has already explored a diverse range of styles.

From bold abstract compositions to the more delicate watercolour paintings, both of which are represented in this exhibition.

A spokeswoman from The Princess Theatre says: “This selection of art displayed at the Aroma Café Bar is Sue’s first public exhibition and we are thrilled that we able to offer a welcoming and relaxed space for local artists to be able to showcase their work to the wider community and the patrons of the Theatre.”

Sue’s art can be viewed at the Aroma Café Bar throughout May, until the 2nd June. The café is open to the public Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 3pm, with the bar also welcoming guests during evening performances and events.