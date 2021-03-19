Burnham-On-Sea artist Steve Coles has launched an online art gallery to display his colourful work to the world.

Steve, 62, who lives in Burnham, has started the internet gallery to showcase his works of mainly animal watercolours and drawings.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The online art gallery began when the world was hit by this awful pandemic.”

“As a result of having plenty of time on my hands, I was inspired to create artwork again for myself and others.”

Steve added: “In my younger days I painted as a hobby mainly, although I was successful in the sale of some pieces. With a young family to support I needed to earn a steady income so my art got put on hold, but now I’m retired I have plenty of time to enjoy making my art again.”

“Passionate about animals, wildlife, and the environment, I wanted the art to incorporate the beautiful and iconic creatures of our amazing planet.”

He adds: “Although animals by far, are my favourite subject, I’ve taken great pleasure in expanding my portfolio over the years.”

“Whether I’m creating landscapes, seascapes, still life, each piece is thoughtfully and lovingly painted and illustrated.”

Click here to see the online gallery