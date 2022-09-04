A Burnham-On-Sea artist is set to launch a new series of weekly art classes and workshops in the town.

Louise Squire has recently returned to Somerset as part of a life change, giving her more time develop her own artwork and be closer to her family.

Her new art space, Willowherb Studios, will offer weekly art classes and one-off workshops for all levels. Classes start on September 12th and the first event will be a Christmas Wreath making workshop.

Louise says: “My work is often colourful, vibrant and inspired by the natural world. I usually work in acrylic, watercolour or mixed media but not exclusively; enjoying printing, ceramics and drawing too.”

“Over the years I have discovered that I take a creative approach to everything that I do and find the process both satisfying and good for the soul.”

Originally from Devon and Somerset, she trained in art at Somerset College of Art and Technology and gained her degree at Leicester. She qualified as a teacher from London University and recently gained a post graduate qualification in Mental Health and Wellbeing in Education.

She adds: “The early part of my career was in design, managing commercial interior projects around the world, with a move to teaching art in schools and becoming Assistant Head in a prestigious Prep School, with responsibility for Safeguarding and Wellbeing.”

“Currently, I deliver teacher training and workshops for young people and their parents around mental health and wellbeing but I have always run art classes and workshops for adults and young people outside of school and love being influential in their growing confidence, skills and creativity.”

“My decision to move to a more relaxed way of life has brought me back to Somerset this year, where, following in my father’s footsteps, Michael Squire, I am developing my own work and running art classes for adults in my wonderful new studio space called Willowherb Studio. I am currently exhibiting during Somerset Arts Week, at the RUH Bath.”

The September course is an 11 week term with a half term break. Classes are on Mondays, 2pm – 4pm or 7pm – 9pm. Costs are: Half a term: £90, Full Term: £150, Trial class £15.

If you would like to know more contact her at louise.willowherb@yahoo.com