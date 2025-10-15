Burnham-On-Sea artist’s colourful creations go on display at Princess Theatre

A Burnham-On-Sea artist known as The Messy Artist is showcasing her vibrant work at the town’s Princess Theatre this month.

Debbie Boardman, a long-time resident of Burnham for over 40 years, has her acrylic pouring artwork on display in the theatre’s café area until 31st October.

Debbie, who creates under the name The Messy Artist, uses fluid art techniques to produce striking, abstract pieces full of colour and movement. One of her display racks, filled with her distinctive creations, can be seen by visitors enjoying the café space.

Speaking about the exhibition, Debbie said: “I’m thrilled to have my work on show at the Princess Theatre. It’s a great opportunity to share my art with the local community.”

Debbie has built a strong following online, with nearly 5,000 followers on her Facebook page, also named The Messy Artist, where she shares her latest pieces and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her creative process.

The exhibition is free to view during the theatre’s opening hours. Visitors are encouraged to stop by, enjoy the artwork, and support a local artist with deep roots in the Burnham community.