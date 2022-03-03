Somerset Art Weeks Festival organisers are calling on artists in the Burnham-On-Sea area to register for the event, which is set to return for 2022 with the theme ‘sanctuary’.

With venues hosting group exhibitions, curated shows and events from Somerset Art Works members and invited artists, it’s also a showcase for SAW-supported projects, special commissions and new work from bursary artists.

With many finding sanctuary in Somerset during the pandemic, SAW says it wants to celebrate the journey to recovery of our visual senses.

Festival is a biennial opportunity to discover high quality arts shows and exhibitions in unique and inspiring locations across Somerset.

As part of its Artist Development and Education Programmes, there are many opportunities for Somerset artists and invited practitioners to take part in this year’s event and develop their creative practice, as well as providing engagement for communities and audiences as artists respond to the connections between art, nature and wellbeing and we take time to reflect, rebuild and repair.

Venue registrations are open now, the deadline for applications is 31st March.

As it’s Festival year, SAW Members are invited to collaborate and create their own group shows and exhibitions, respond to the theme and to link up with other artists who might be looking for exhibition opportunities.

For new artists or organisations wishing to take part, take a look at the Membership area of the Somerset Art Works website

For artists considering applying for SAW bursaries and commissions, contact zoe.li@somersetartworks.org.uk for advice before submitting a venue registration.

If you would like to take part, or require more information, please take a look at the Somerset Art Works website or contact the Festival Coordinator at artweeks@somersetartworks.org. uk