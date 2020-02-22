Burnham-On-Sea artists, makers, designers and craftspeople are being invited to sign up to join Somerset Open Studios – an annual countywide celebration of the contemporary visual art and crafts – later this year.

Since its inception in 1994 it has become an important event in Somerset’s calendar, attracting art lovers near and far.

Somerset Open Studios 2020 runs from 19th September to 4th October and will showcase the work of local arts people in a range of private and pop-up workspaces.

Registrations are now open until midnight on March 31st for this year’s event.

“Somerset Open Studios is suitable for artists and makers based in Somerset who want to show their working process to the public and join the network of creativity and talent working in the county,” says a spokesman.

“The 2018 Open Studios event saw over 50,000 visitors engage with art and creativity across nearly 200 venues throughout Somerset.”

To apply and for more details, click here or contact the Somerset Art Works office on 01458 253800 or email artweeks@somersetartworks.org.uk