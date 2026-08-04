Burnham and District Pantomime Society announces auditions for 2027 show

A colourful new pantomime is beginning to take shape in Burnham-On-Sea as Burnham and District Pantomime Society prepares to hold auditions this month.

The long-running society has announced plans to perform The Snow Queen in 2027, a family show promising laughter, music, magic and plenty of classic panto fun as Sunny Town‑on‑Sea faces an icy threat.

The story will follow brave Gerda as she sets off on a magical adventure to rescue her best friend Kai, who has been whisked away to the frozen palace of the wicked Snow Queen.

Along the way she encounters a lively mix of characters, from the mischievous penguins and hard‑working Eskimos to Dame Dotty Dimple, Frosty Frank, Prince Christian and the ever‑enterprising Del Boy, with Sleet and Slush providing the boo‑worthy villainy!

The group says it is looking for performers of all ages and abilities to help bring the production to life, with roles available for newcomers as well as experienced performers.

A spokesman says: “We are looking for performers of all ages and abilities to help create a spectacular production filled with songs, dances, slapstick comedy, boo-worthy villains, magical moments, and classic pantomime fun.”

“Whether you are an experienced performer or stepping onto the stage for the very first time, there is a role for everyone! To audition for a Principal part, you must be at least going into year 9 and above.”

“Senior chorus you must at least be going into year 7 or above. Junior chorus you must be going into year 1 or above.”

Auditions will take place at the Princess Theatre on Sunday 23rd August from 7pm to 9pm and again on Monday 24th August at the same time.

Audition pieces will be available from Brit Chips in Adam Street from Sunday 16th August during opening hours.

The society has also confirmed that its Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 1st September at 7.30pm in the Pizey Room at the Princess Theatre. Anyone interested in joining or helping out is welcome to attend.