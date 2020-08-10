Burnham-On-Sea’s traditional August Bank Holiday Summer Fete has been cancelled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The popular event usually attracts crowds of residents and visitors to Burnham’s Manor Gardens on Bank Holiday Monday, but it won’t be held this year.

Organiser Kathy Jones told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Under the circumstances of Covid-19, I have decided that it would be in the safest interests of the general public to cancel the summer fete this year.”

“I hope to bring it back next year, if and only, it is safe to do so. I understand that this may be a disappointment for the many charities that benefit from this event, however, I feel this is the best and safest course of action. We would like to thank all for their understanding and support.”