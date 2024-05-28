Burnham-On-Sea author Damien Boyd to unveil his 14th crime thriller at book signing event

Burnham-On-Sea author Damien Boyd is set to launch his 14th crime thriller this week with a book signing session at a town centre shop.

The best-selling crime novelist will unveil the latest in his series of DI Nick Dixon books, which have sold over three million copies worldwide.

The popular series of crime thrillers follows the exploits of Nick Dixon, now a detective chief inspector in the Avon & Somerset Police, based at Express Park in Bridgwater.

Damien produces stories based on his own experience from 25 years in the legal profession, including the Crown Prosecution Service. They are set in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

His latest thriller sees long lives being cut short in ‘From the Ashes’.

Damien told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The book, ‘From the Ashes’, is another trip down memory lane for me, going back to my school days in Burnham-On-Sea in the seventies.”

"Fond memories of the Palace Hotel, Torquay, too; sadly, now a building site.

“The thirteenth novel in the series, Death Message, was published in June 2023. It is astonishing to me that the series is still going, ten years and fourteen books on, but it is entirely thanks to the many readers who have followed Nick, Jane and Monty from the outset, who follow on social media and continue to cheer them (and me) on.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support along the way and I do hope you enjoy From the Ashes.”

Damien adds: “A retired teacher is found dead in her Somerset home on a cold January night. At first glance, it is a routine unexplained death and a simple referral to the coroner, until a neighbour reports an unscheduled visit from an occupational therapist an hour before the body was discovered.”

“Detective Chief Inspector Nick Dixon is convinced the elderly woman has been strangled – a cause of death confirmed by the pathologist – and a murder investigation is launched.”

“More victims are soon found – a second retired teacher who died in eerily similar circumstances in Devon. Then a possible third victim is exhumed in Dorset.”

“Leading a regional task force, Dixon must find the connection between the victims. As the coincidences mount, he begins to fear he has stumbled on something premeditated and deeply sinister – a serial killer targeting the elderly in their own homes.”

Damien is delighted to announce that he will be signing copies of ‘From the Ashes’ at an exclusive pre-launch event at GW Hurley in Burnham-On-Sea between 10am and midday on Saturday 1st June.

‘From the Ashes’ will be released officially on Tuesday 4th June and will be available in ebook, paperback and audio formats via Amazon UK here.

Damien’s debut novel, As the Crow Flies, was published in April 2013 becoming an international Kindle #1 bestseller. The sequels, Head in the Sand, followed by Kickback, Swansong, Dead Level and Death Sentence were all critically acclaimed, with Heads or Tails achieving Kindle #1 bestseller status in the UK and Australia.