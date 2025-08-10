Burnham-On-Sea author Michael Turner talks Brunel on BBC radio ahead of new book launch

Burnham-On-Sea author and adventurer Michael Turner has been interviewed on BBC Radio Bristol about his upcoming book on engineering icon Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

Michael appeared on Steve Yabsley’s show for a 20-minute conversation, where he shared insights into Brunel’s legacy and discussed his forthcoming publication, which is set to be released later this month.

The new Brunel book will be presented in a slipcase alongside Turner’s acclaimed four-volume Drake series.

Known for his vivid storytelling and unique photography, Michael has penned 12 titles chronicling his travels across 104 countries and overseas territories.

His books are richly illustrated with original images captured during his global expeditions, bringing historical narratives to life in a distinctive and engaging way.

Michael is also offering free illustrated talks in the Burnham area, covering topics such as Sir Francis Drake, Isambard Kingdom Brunel, and human rights.

Residents interested in hosting a talk or learning more about his work can find details on his website. The interview can be heard on BBC Sounds on August 3rd at 4.40pm.