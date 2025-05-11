Burnham-On-Sea author Michael Turner unveils new Brunel biography

Burnham-On-Sea author Michael Turner is releasing eight books and four booklets which are the culmination of forty years of global travel writing.

The first publication is a general biography booklet called I. K. Brunel: The Nuts & Bolts that chronicles the Brunel story.

Michael says: “Comprising 44 pages, this biographical booklet is unique. I am the first author to tabulate the Brunel story to present his life succinctly, chronologically which comprises 824 facts alone!”

“Furthermore, and surprisingly, this is the first booklet to include maps of Brunel locations and his railway empire hence, this volume reveals contextual geographical Brunel knowledge.”

“Interestingly, besides including all the famous structures, the least-known of Brunel’s works and movements feature.”

“The Brunel fieldworker, scholar, and armchair traveller alike, will enjoy this publication that encapsulates Brunel’s life: his engineering and landscape-gardening achievements, personality, financial affairs, family life and travels – all at a colourful, pictorial glance.”

“This is a booklet with a record amount of standard and lesser-known facts. Never was there so much information incorporated in so few pages. It is Brunel on-point throughout!”

Michael specialises in producing lavish, full colour, illustrated booklets and hardback books on silk paper with copious maps, hence, with no expense spared to pay homage to his subjects which transcends the financial constraints of standard publishers, and on a non-profit basis.

He says that extra costs were incurred to licence copious contemporary images, adding that each title in his catalogue took between five to thirty-five years to research and create.

The booklet is available at Burnham-On-Sea Tourist Information Centre on the seafront or The Picture Business in Abingdon Street and from the author at £6.