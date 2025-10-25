Burnham-On-Sea author publishes nostalgic booklet about Bristol childhood

A Burnham-On-Sea author has published a new booklet capturing the spirit of growing up in Bristol during the 1960s and early 1970s.

Larry Bennett has released a 64-page publication titled ‘Growing Up in Hillfields’, which reflects on his formative years in the Hillfields area of Bristol.

The booklet is filled with personal memories of school days, cub scouts, youth clubs, and the many shops and colourful characters that shaped his childhood.

Larry says: “The booklet includes humorous stories and recollections of the mischief I and friends got up to as children, offering readers a glimpse into a simpler time.”

“It also features a wide selection of photographs, including family snapshots and class pictures, which help bring the stories to life.”

Although not focused on Burnham-On-Sea, Larry hopes the booklet will resonate with readers who remember similar experiences from their own youth.

‘Growing Up in Hillfields’ is available for £5, with ordering details on his author website at www.larrybennett.co.uk.