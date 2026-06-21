Burnham-On-Sea author releases two new books celebrating Somerset’s pioneering radio history

Burnham-On-Sea author and retired Radio Officer Larry Bennett has published two new historical booklets shining a light on Somerset’s early role in long‑distance radio communication.

The first, The Bridgwater Beam Wireless Station, is a 72‑page illustrated history of the receiving station that operated at Huntworth between 1926 and 1940 as part of the Imperial Wireless Service.

The station handled radio links with Canada and South Africa and was paired with a transmitting site in Bodmin, Cornwall. Its vast 300‑foot‑high “Curtain” or “Beam” aerials dominated the landscape for years and became well‑known local landmarks.

Larry’s research charts the station’s construction by Marconi engineers, its changing ownership, and its eventual closure in 1940 following national rationalisation of the service.

The booklet also records Marconi’s personal visit to the site in November 1930. Although the aerials were dismantled in 1942, several original buildings survive today as cottages and small industrial units.

With the station’s centenary approaching in 2026, the booklet serves as a detailed commemoration, drawing on vintage photographs, press cuttings and official documents.

Larry is supporting Taunton & District Amateur Radio Club as they prepare to recreate the first historic transmission on 25th October. The booklet is priced at £5 plus postage.

His second publication, Mr Fry’s Garage, explores the experimental radiotelephone station at Chedzoy near Bridgwater, where a farmer’s daughter, Hilda Fry, is believed to have become the first woman to make a trans‑Atlantic radio call.

Installed in a garage at Three Oaks Farm, the station operated from 1923 to 1928 and used a remarkable seven‑mile‑long double‑wire aerial stretching from Chedzoy to High Ham.

Larry says the successful 1924 test call helped pave the way for the major point‑to‑point radio stations that followed later in the decade. The 32‑page booklet draws on press reports, magazine extracts and material from the BT Archives to tell the story of this little‑known chapter in radio history. It is available for £4 plus postage.

Both titles can be purchased directly from the author through his website, larrybennett.co.uk, where readers can also find his other works on radio and Bristol‑area history.