Burnham-On-Sea author shines light on Somerset’s unsung women in new book

A Burnham-On-Sea-linked author is celebrating the release of her latest book, which highlights hundreds of remarkable women from Somerset’s past.

Helen Pugh, who grew up in Somerset and has now returned to the county, will publish ‘On This Day in Somerset: A Calendar of Women’ in November.

She says the book is a follow-up to her 2023 title ‘Unsung Women in Somerset’, and continues her mission to “uncover and celebrate the stories of women who have often gone unrecognised.”

The new book features 366 entries, one for each day of the year, each spotlighting a woman with a connection to Somerset.

From Roman times to the modern day, the collection includes teachers, nurses, artists, campaigners, and even an insect collector from Burnham-On-Sea.

Helen told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Many of these women were overlooked in their lifetimes. I wanted to give them the recognition they deserve and help people connect with local history in a personal way, whether it’s discovering who shares your birthday or learning about someone who shaped your town.”

The book includes several references to Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding area. On This Day in Somerset is available in paperback and ebook formats at books2read.com/somerset.