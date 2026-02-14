Burnham-On-Sea author to launch new novel at High Street shop

Local author Claire Rosemary Jane is preparing to launch her latest novel, Maria and the Shelduck, at a special event in Burnham-On-Sea this month.

The book — her fifth publication and fourth novel — will be released on Friday 27th February, with a public launch taking place the following day, Saturday 28th February, from 11am at the Secret World Wildlife Rescue charity shop in Burnham High Street.

The author says the wildlife‑themed setting of the novel made the Secret World Wildlife Rescue shop a fitting venue for the launch.

She adds: “The story follows teenager Maria Rossi, who skips school after being bullied and is discovered crying in a bird hide overlooking the sea and salt marshes. She is found by Dr Wilson, an elderly retired doctor who spent his career working with children.”

“Their unexpected meeting sparks an unusual friendship as he introduces her to the world of seabirds and the wildlife of the remote peninsula.”

“Through their regular Saturday morning encounters, the pair find themselves drawn into an adventure that leads them to save not only wildlife, but people too — a journey neither could have imagined when they first met.”

A trailer for the book, which includes early comments and reactions, has been released online.