Burnham-On-Sea author to launch new novel with book signing session in town centre

Burnham-On-Sea author Damien Boyd will be meeting readers in town next weekend as he unveils his latest thriller, Seeing Red, the newest instalment in the bestselling DI Nick Dixon Crime Series.

Damien says the story took him deep into unfamiliar territory during the research phase, offering what he described as “a glimpse into another world,” and even prompting a moment of reflection on whether he had “chosen the wrong career path” when he first entered the legal profession.

He explained that he had been considering taking Dixon further afield for some time, perhaps abroad or to a different part of the country. “I got as far as Devon in the end,” he said, adding that he hopes readers will find that he has achieved “something a bit different this time.”

The long-running series follows the work of Nick Dixon, now acting detective superintendent with Avon & Somerset Police, based at Express Park in Bridgwater. The previous novel, Blue Blood, was published in June 2025, continuing the momentum of a franchise that has sold more than three million copies worldwide.

Boyd says the new book opens with a grim discovery: a body found in a freshly dug grave in a rural Somerset churchyard. The killing mirrors a string of brutal attacks attributed to a serial murderer in Devon, and DNA evidence appears to point to the same suspect.

But Dixon, still bruised from a clash with Professional Standards, quickly senses that the scene has been staged. Someone, he believes, has engineered the murder to silence the victim.

With instructions not to “overcomplicate” the case and his judgement under scrutiny, Dixon faces a choice between accepting the convenient explanation or digging deeper to expose a truth someone is desperate to keep buried.

Damien will be signing pre‑release copies of Seeing Red at GW Hurley in Burnham-On-Sea between 10am and midday on Saturday 8th August. Readers planning to attend can preorder by calling the store on 01278 789281.

The book will be released officially on Tuesday 11th August in ebook, paperback and audio formats.

His debut novel, As the Crow Flies, became an international Kindle number‑one bestseller in 2013, and several of the subsequent titles — including Heads or Tails and From the Ashes — have also reached the top of the UK Kindle charts.