Burnham-On-Sea author unveils magical new children’s book inspired by moon phases

A Burnham-On-Sea mother and lifelong resident has cast a spell over the local literary scene with the release of her enchanting new children’s book.

Kez Dancy, 35, who grew up attending St Joseph’s and King Alfred schools, has unveiled The Magick of the Moon, a beautifully illustrated story that introduces young readers to the mystical phases of the moon and the art of manifestation.

Kez, a practicing witch, web designer, and mother of three, says the idea came from an unexpected source: “My four-year-old kept picking up my witchcraft books and showing an interest. There don’t seem to be many books out there in this category, so I decided to write my own.”

The Magick of the Moon blends gentle storytelling with spiritual themes, teaching children how each moon phase carries unique energy and how they can “make a wish” and manifest their dreams. The book is designed to spark imagination, mindfulness, and a connection with nature.

“This witchy children’s book is more than just a story,” says Kez. “It’s a keepsake and teaches them the power of the universe and the power they have inside themselves. Perfect witchy gift for curious little minds!”

The book is available locally at Create You on Market Street in Highbridge and online at Little Coven.

Kez is already working on her next titles, which will explore the magical properties of crystals and herbs, continuing her mission to bring spiritual storytelling to young readers.