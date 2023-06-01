Burnham-On-Sea author Nick Hubbard has unveiled a new history book featuring the Battle of Edington (878AD).

His publication, The Cynuit Factor, explores the story behind the famous battle and its location.

Nick says his interest in history began when he “visited castles and battlefields with my dad and brothers sixty years ago. At that age, the interest was in the dungeons, and the arrow slits.“

“My formal education ended with a mediocre O Level result and my teachers might well be surprised to find out that I went on visiting castles and battlefields. And now I have published a book – The Cynuit Factor.”

He adds: “The Battle of Edington is interesting in that we can’t be entirely certain where it took place. More interesting in that a few weeks earlier, there was a bit of a set-to at a place known as Cynuit.”

“One possibility is that Cynuit is Combwich, and Edington is Edington in Somerset. And this was King Alfred at the beginning of England, and the beginning of the end for Danes (Vikings) in Britain.

The book is available in paperback from Amazon or https://www.bookmundo.com .

Nick says that wants most to encourage discussion and is happy talk to local groups. Get in contact via Burnham-On-Sea.com.