Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church has ordained its new Minister, Reverend Rob Howlett, during a special service held at the weekend.

Rob has been working part time as minister in training for the Church for the past four years while he undertook his studies at Bristol Baptist College to become fully qualified with a BA hons in Theology, Mission, and Ministry.

The service host, Rev’d Dawn Brown, opened the ceremony by acknowledging that the gathering was taking place in the midst of sorrow over the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II. She said it was the start of a new era for the nation and a new chapter for the church.

Rev’d Gary Woodall, Regional Minister, the West of England Baptist Network, conducted the ordination and induction and the preacher was Rev’d Dr Tim Welch from Bristol Baptist College.

Eileen Wood, the longest standing member of the church, said: “We would commend Rob for the way he rose to the challenge of Covid, when the church was closed for over a year.”

“He faced this with courage and compassion, working steadfastly to hold the church together.”

“During lockdowns, alongside his wife Paula, he applied his musical and technical talents to offer weekly streamed services of a very high calibre. This is now a church that is seeing growth following Covid while others have struggled.”

Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church is located in the heart of the town and holds weekly services that are open to all. It carries out work in the community by supporting the Food Bank, The Food Pantry, hosting weekly English lessons for Ukrainian visitors, and helps groups of all ages in the community to meet in its spacious building.

Starting today (13th September) from 7pm – 9pm it will be running an Alpha course for adults of any age or background, specifically for those who are exploring faith for the very first time or exploring faith for the first time in a very long time!

Pictured: (left to right) – Revd Dawn Brown, Paula Howlett, Revd Rob Howlett, Revd Gary Woodall; Revd Rob Howlett, Revd Dr Tim Welch; (left to right) – Revd Gary Woodall, Revd Rob Howlett. The ordination service can be watched here on YouTube.