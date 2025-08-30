13.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Aug 31, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church unveils plans for major revamp of building
News

Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church unveils plans for major revamp of building

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea baptist church

Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church has unveiled plans for an extension to its town centre building with the aim of modernising and upgrading its facilities.

The church in College Street has submitted a planning application to demolish its current front lobby, which trustees say is too small, and replace it with a new glass-fronted extension featuring a lean-to roof with a zinc finish.

The updated frontage would span the entire length of the church and include a new-look lobby, a Minister’s Office, and an extension to the ground floor hall.

Church trustees say the improvements will “substantially improve its use and better support and enhance its current and planned outreach and community activities.”

The church building, which is not listed, has a membership of around 70 people and gets a regular Sunday congregation of between 80 and 100 people. It is also regularly used by local charities, community groups, and social services, and also plays a key role in town centre events such as the Burnham Food Festival and Carnival.

The planning application (Ref: 11/25/00063) has been submitted to Somerset Council, which is now inviting public comments as part of its consultation process. Residents have until September 5th, 2025 to share feedback.

