Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church to host free family fun day on Tuesday

Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church is inviting local families to a morning of summer fun this Tuesday (August 12th), with a free event packed full of activities for all ages.

Running from 10am to 12 noon, the fun day will feature bouncy castles, crafts, games, refreshments, and even a sing-along session.

The church in Burnham’s College Street says children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, and everyone is warmly welcome.

“We are really excited to welcome everyone to our morning of family fun – and it’s free,” says church minister Rob Howlett.

“We hope to bless our community during the summer holidays and I’m especially looking forward to having a go on the bouncy castles! As a church in the heart of the town we hope to bring our community together for a day of fun.”

Bouncy castles will be available for all age groups, and visitors will also have the chance to learn more about the church’s regular events and clubs, which offer opportunities for people of all ages to connect and make new friends.