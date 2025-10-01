Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church welcomes new children and youth worker

Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church has announced the appointment of a new part-time Children and Youth Worker, bringing fresh energy and experience to its growing programme of youth and family support.

Jacob Loveridge, who is currently training at Bristol Baptist College, joins the church with a passion for working with young people and a commitment to creating safe, nurturing spaces for them to thrive.

His role will include supporting existing groups such as Tiny Tots on Tuesday mornings and the Remix Kids Club for primary-aged children on Thursdays, with plans underway to launch a new youth club for teenagers early next year.

Minister Rob Howlett said: “We are really excited to welcome Jacob onto the team. Young people today face enormous challenges, from social pressures to mental health struggles, and we want to be a place where they feel supported and understood.”

Jacob added: “I want to dedicate my time to helping young people find hope and belonging. It’s vital they have spaces where they feel safe and encouraged, especially in today’s digital world.”

The church, located in the heart of Burnham-On-Sea, continues to play an active role in the community, supporting initiatives like the Food Bank, The Food Pantry, and the Waffle Hub. Its doors are open to all, with a range of groups and services running throughout term time.