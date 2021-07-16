The team at a Burnham-On-Sea barber shop are celebrating after receiving recognition from a nationwide guide.

The Good Barbers Guide, the only independent guide to quality standards in hairdressing in the UK and Ireland, has announced that Lowe’s Barber Shop has been awarded recognition.

The Good Barbers Guide is the easiest and most reliable means of checking out the best salons in any area. Recognised salons are visited and objectively assessed by top industry professionals, giving potential clients confidence in their choice. Salons are regularly reassessed to ensure standards are maintained so membership is as good as a personal recommendation!

Gareth Penn, Managing Director of the Good Barbers Guide, said: “I am delighted that Lowe’s Barber Shop has succeeded in reaching the standards required to become a member of the Good Barbers Guide. Being in the Guide means that Lowe’s among the best in the country which undoubtedly attracts new business and makes existing clients feel good.”

Mike Lowe, the owner of Lowe’s Barber Shop in Burnham High Street added: “Being a member of the Good Barbers Guide is fantastic news for the business, and shows our constant commitment to raising standards in our industry.”

“It’s great not only for our clients but also for our team to know the barber shop has reached such high standards and our hard work and efforts have been recognised at a national level. It makes us all very excited about the future for Lowe’s.”

Pictured: Burnham barber Mike Lowe with his award (Photo: Noizee Media)