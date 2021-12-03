A huge £2,686 has been raised for charity by a team of fundraisers from a Burnham-On-Sea barber shop by growing moustaches during ‘Movember’.

Lowe’s Barber Shop in Burnham High Street takes part in the charity fundraiser every year.

The Team of ‘Lowe’s Bro’s’ spent the month growing, pruning and donning moustaches of different shapes and styles, some with more success than others to raise awareness of men’s health.

“The response has been absolutely unbelievable this year with chats about mental health being started, and discussing all types of issues openly,” said owner Mike Lowe.

“We’ve been amazed by the level of donations this year with an incredible amount of £2,686 collected during November! Thank you so, so much to everyone that donated!”

“Jack Lloyd came top of the leaderboard with £591 raised for his Moustache”

“£4,886 has been raised to date for the Movember Foundation from the barber shop team.”

The Movember initiative started 15 years ago as a way to get people talking about men’s health issues and raise money through donations to charities on behalf of those taking part.

Since that time, it has become a global movement listed as one of the top 100 global non-Governmental organisations raising over $600million for various charities.

The key aims of growing a moustache as part of Movember are the raising of funds for male cancer charities and mental health foundations and raising awareness of issues men often don’t discuss around their health.

Pictured: The last day of the month saw some of the team gather before the ‘Clean Shave’ to mark the end of the fundraiser (Photo: Paul Aston Photography)