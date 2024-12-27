Burnham-On-Sea beach charity run to be held on Sunday in memory of local cancer victim

A rescheduled Christmas fundraising run is to be held on Burnham-On-Sea beach this Sunday (December 29th) to help two charities in memory of a local boy.

Joe Laoutaris, 12, passed away in 2015 after a two-year battle with Ewings Sarcoma cancer.

The annual festive ‘Santa Express Run’ will be held this Sunday in aid of Young Lives Vs Cancer and Love Musgrove on Burnham-On-Sea Beach for 5km and 10km runners.

The event was due to take place earlier this month but was postponed due to high winds from Storm Darragh.

Organiser Nikki Stent told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to be holding our fifth Joe’s Santa Express 5/10K fun run this Sunday.”

“Registration will open from 10.45am and Tori Taylor from Burnham-On-Sea Boot-camp will get everyone moving with our traditional warm up and for this year we have a surprise extra fund raiser, leading up to our race start at 12.15pm. The entry fee is £10 on the day.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank those who are supporting the event once again, heping is to grow the event each year.”

“Thanks go to beach manager Ian Jefferies and the marshalls, Burnham Masons for supporting our medals this year, Highbridge Caravans for being one of our main sponsors, Mama Janines for her cake stall, College Chiropractic clinic for sponsorshiop and Bespoke Eco Medals for a charity discount, 1610, BARB Search & Rescue, Tori Taylor at Burnham Boot Camp, JP Plumbing for supplying our water once again, Weston College, Brent Engineering, CAL Plumbing from Burnham, Asda Highbridge, The Reeds Arms and SW Fitness – Bridgwater’s most popular Zumba classes.”