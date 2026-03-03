8.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Mar 03, 2026
News

Burnham-On-Sea beach clean set to be held this coming Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A community beach clean is set to take place in Burnham-On-Sea this Saturday (March 7th) with local residents invited to lend a hand in keeping the beach tidy.

The Friends of Burnham Beach will be holding the litter pick from 10.30am, meeting outside the sailing club at the southern end of the Esplanade.

Organisers say no prior experience is needed and all litter picking equipment will be provided, although volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves.

“Underfoot conditions may be muddy and a bit slippery, so please dress appropriately,” says a spokesperson.

Children aged five and above are welcome to take part but must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.

Those wishing to join the clean-up are asked to confirm attendance by emailing fobbeach@gmail.com in advance.

The group says: “We’d love to see as many people as possible helping out.”

