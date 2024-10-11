9.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Oct 12, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea beach clean to resume today after break over summer
News

Burnham-On-Sea beach clean to resume today after break over summer

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Friends of Burnham Beach litter pick in Burnham-On-Sea

The Friends of Burnham Beach is restarting its regular beach cleans today (Saturday, October 12th) after securing insurance cover from a local environmental group.

Volunteers old and new will be welcome to join the group’s beach clean near the sailing club from 10am.

Beach cleans in Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow were halted earlier this year when Somerset Council abruptly withdrew public liability insurance from community groups, citing an insurance policy change as the reason, as we reported here.

Now, though the Friends of Burnham Beach’s  Mark Hollidge says: “As with the Friends of Berrow Beach group, and other voluntary organisations, essential insurance support was withdrawn by Somerset County Council, leaving our group unable to invite the public to participate.”

Friends of Burnham Beach litter pick in Burnham-On-Sea

“Fortunately we have now been able to enlist insurance support through Surfers Against Sewage.”

The same environmental group also recently helped the Friends of Berrow Beach to enable its beach cleans to restart, as reported here.

Mark adds: “The Friends of Burnham Beach are therefore pleased to announce that we will be able to resume our public beach cleans.”

Friends of Burnham Beach at beach clean“There is plenty to do. We will meet at the sailing club at the end of The Esplanade. We will be cleaning the estuary area and maybe some of the beach.”

“We provide all necessary litter picking equipment but you need to supply your own gloves and suitable footwear. Any children participating must be 5 years or older and accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.”

If you wish to join, email mark.hollidge@hotmail.co.uk before October 12th.

