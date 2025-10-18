Burnham-On-Sea beach Santa fun run to return in memory of cancer victim

A Christmas fun run is to be held on Burnham-On-Sea beach on Sunday December 14th to help two charities in memory of a local boy.

Joe Laoutaris, 12, passed away in 2015 after a two-year battle with Ewings Sarcoma cancer.

The annual festive ‘Santa Express Fun Run’ will be held in aid of Young Lives Vs Cancer and Love Musgrove on Burnham-On-Sea Beach for 5km and 10km runners.

Organiser Nikki Stent told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to be holding our sixth Joe’s Santa Express 5/10K fun run.”

“Registration will open from 10.45am and Tori Taylor from Burnham-On-Sea Boot-camp will get everyone moving with a traditional warm up at 12 noon. The entry fee is £10 on the day.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank those who are supporting the event once again, helping it to grow each year.”

Nikki adds that her mum will also be holding a yard sale featuring toys, new gift sets, cakes and more on Saturday November 1st from 11am-2pm to support the fundraising at 34A Apex Drive in Highbridge when all will be welcome.