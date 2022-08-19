Sedgemoor District Council is temporarily advising people not to swim from the beach at Burnham-On-Sea because of a pollution risk warning.

A sign was installed bny the council on Burnham-On-Sea jetty on Friday, as pictured here, stating: “Due to poor water quality, swimming is not advised.”

It comes after the Environment Agency issued similar warnings not to swim at Weston, Sand Bay and Uphill Slipway beaches this week.