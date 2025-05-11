Burnham-On-Sea beauty salon Prim N Proper celebrates its 10th anniversary

Burnham-On-Sea beauty salon Prim N Proper is celebrating its 10th year of business this month.

The salon’s staff gathered to mark the salon’s milestone, as pictured here, and its owner has thanked customers for their loyal support.

The salon’s owner, Sarah Glaysher, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are excited to celebrate our 10 year anniversary!”

“It’s been a challenging 10 years to say the least – we got through COVID and continue to grow with lots more planned in the near future.”

She adds: “We would to take this opportunity to thank all of our clients and staff members for their continued support and look forward to spending many more years together.”