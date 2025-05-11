12.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 14, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea beauty salon Prim N Proper celebrates its 10th anniversary
News

Burnham-On-Sea beauty salon Prim N Proper celebrates its 10th anniversary

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Prim N Proper Burnham-On-Sea 10 year anniversary

Burnham-On-Sea beauty salon Prim N Proper is celebrating its 10th year of business this month.

The salon’s staff gathered to mark the salon’s milestone, as pictured here, and its owner has thanked customers for their loyal support.

The salon’s owner, Sarah Glaysher, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are excited to celebrate our 10 year anniversary!”

“It’s been a challenging 10 years to say the least – we got through COVID and continue to grow with lots more planned in the near future.”

She adds: “We would to take this opportunity to thank all of our clients and staff members for their continued support and look forward to spending many more years together.”

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea author Michael Turner unveils new Brunel biography
Next article
Opening of new Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge photos archive draws hundreds of visitors

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

All Walls

Offsite Solutions Trade Counter

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
12.9 ° C
13.9 °
12.3 °
94 %
2kmh
89 %
Wed
19 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com