Burnham-On-Sea beauty salon Prim N Proper launches training programme

Burnham-On-Sea beauty salon Prim N Proper has launched a new education and training service.

The academy in College Street is offering 1-1 training and small groups, plus evening classes.

The salon’s Sarah Glaysher says: “We are very excited to be collaborating with Sunshine to offer high quality training at Prim N Proper Pamper. Many beauty courses are available now, from beginner level to advanced therapist.”

“Prim N Proper Education is unlike competitors in the area as it caters for the learners’ individual needs, teaching in small groups, ensuring all learners leave confident.”

Lauren Hicks will be teaching massage, holistic therapies and beauty. Shannon Wilkes will be teaching nails and beauty. Rhian Dore will be teaching nails and beauty. Pippa Pittas will be teaching aesthetics.

Sarah adds: “Rhian, owner of Sunshine, brings over a decade of teaching experience to Prim N Proper, with a strong foundation in education and industry standards.”

“She holds a Level 5 Diploma in Education and Training (DET), a Level 4 qualification in Internal Quality Assurance (IQA), and a Level 3 Certification in Assessing Vocational Achievement (CAVA).”

“Additionally, Rhian is a fully qualified hairdresser and beautician, making her expertise comprehensive across both the beauty and hair sectors.”

“Shannon will be teaching alongside Rhain. Shannon is a highly qualified beauty therapist, nail technician, laser technician and educator with nearly three years of experience in the beauty sector.”

“Holding numerous qualifications, including Level 3 Beauty Therapy and the Level 3 Award in Education & Training (AET), she has diligently worked to master her craft and is now dedicated to sharing her expertise with the next generation of beauty and nail technicians.”

See the website for more details at: https://www.primnproper.co.uk/teaching/

Pictured top: Lauren Hicks, Sarah Glaysher and Shannon Wilkes at Saturday’s opening