Burnham-On-Sea beauty salon shortlisted for national ‘Salon of the Year’ award

A Burnham-On-Sea beauty salon is celebrating national recognition after being shortlisted for Salon of the Year 2025.

Palm Beach, located in Oxford Street, Burnham, has earned a place among the UK’s top salons thanks to its reputation for excellence, professionalism, and a warm, inclusive atmosphere.

Owner Liz Nutter, who has over 26 years of experience in beauty therapy, launched the salon in 2021 after turning a personal dream into reality with just a business plan and her own savings.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted,” Liz told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Interest in Palm Beach took off from the moment we opened, and the past 18 months have seen the business grow beyond anything I imagined. We now have a waiting list of around two months for new clients.”

Liz credits her success to her dedicated team – Gemma, Kasey and Wendy – and the loyal clients who have helped build the salon’s reputation.

“Clients say they feel valued here, and I believe that’s because we genuinely enjoy their company and love what we do.”