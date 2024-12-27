Burnham-On-Sea beekeepers group starts beekeeping course for beginners

Burnham-On-Sea and District Beekeepers are launching a new beginners course on beekeeping in January.

The group is organising a six-week course for local people to find out more about how to keep honey bees.

The course will start on January 22nd, 2025 at 7.30pm at West Huntspill’s Balliol Hall in Church Road and will introduce visitors to the basics of beekeeping, and will include demonstrations of hives and equipment.

The introductory course will include six 45-minute ectures aimed at people who are considering taking up the craft of beekeeping followed by practical meetings in the summer.

It starts on 22nd January for six weeks (22nd Jan, 29th Jan, 5th Feb, 12th Feb, 19th, 26th Feb). Followed by 6 practical sessions during the summer months.

The cost is £50. Attending the Basic Course also pays for ‘Associate’ membership.

For further details, contact Thomas O’Neill at bees.thomas51@gmail.com.

Programme topics:

• Week 1. Introduction and Overview of Beekeeping

• Week 2. About Bees

• Week 3. Equipment

• Week 4. Principles of Bee Handling

• Week 5. Bee Forage and Honey

• Week 6. Diseases, Pests & Predators

Followed by a practical course as close as possible to the last lesson.