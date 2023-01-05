Burnham-On-Sea and District Beekeepers are launching a new beginners course on beekeeping this month.

The group is organising a six-week course for local people to find out more about how to keep honey bees.

The course will start on January 18th at 7.30pm in West Huntspill and will introduce visitors to the basics of beekeeping, and will include demonstrations of hives and equipment.

The introductory course will include six 45-minute ectures aimed at people who are considering taking up the craft of beekeeping.

Week 1. Introduction and Overview of Beekeeping

Week 2. About Bees

Week 3. Equipment

Week 4. Principles of Bee Handling

Week 5. Bee Forage and Honey

Week 6. Diseases, Pests & Predators, General Recapitulation

It starts on 18th January for six weeks (18th Jan, 25th Jan, 1st Feb, 8th Feb, 15th, 22 Feb) and will be followed by six practical sessions during the summer months. The cost is £40. Attending the Basic Course also pays for ‘Associate’ membership.

For further details, contact Thomas O’Neill on 01278786036 bees.thomas51@gmail.com or Richard Tiley on 01278787410 r.tiley@sky.com