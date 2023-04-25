The Burnham-On-Sea Beer and Music Festival is back with a great selection of beers and a Bank Holiday weekend full of live music.

Now in its 15th year, the event is hosted once again by The Ritz Club in Burnham’s Victoria Street.

This year’s festival features a wide array of real ales including such gems as Cotswold Ram and Glastonbury Ales’ ‘Love Monkey’.

Live music on the Ritz Stage this year features The Understairs and Vermin on Friday night, Juice on Saturday night while Sunday night closes with a Les Martin singalong and The Funky Monkey Bubble Club!

Monday afternoon will see the fabulous Ritz Jammers performing a session not to be missed.

The Burnham Beer Festival opens at 7pm on Friday and is then open from midday all through the Bank Holiday weekend during opening hours.

Live music starts at approximately 1pm every day and features a line-up of musicians and bands. Admission is free to everyone.