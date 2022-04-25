Burnham-On-Sea’s Beer and Music returns this weekend, offering visitors a great line-up of entertainment and drinks.

The 13th festival takes place at The Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street from Friday April 29th through to Monday May 2nd and features a wide range of ales and mainly local ciders.

Paul Hale, General Manager at the Ritz, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This festival features four real ales and nine real ales – there is music all weekend starting on Friday at 7pm and it will be free entry all weekend with all welcome.”

“We are looking forward to welcoming people back to the festival.”

“Freshly prepared food is also available so people can sit back and enjoy themselves.”

Saturday and Sunday’s festival runs from 1pm onwards.