Burnham-On-Sea’s Bereavement Café is set to open its doors again, organisers have said this week.

The cafe is a safe and welcoming space for anyone affected by loss or bereavement – the bereavement may be recent, or may have occurred some time ago, and still be painful.

Burnham Bereavement Cafe has been running in the town for several years, but due to Covid and the subsequent restrictions, the Café had moved online only during the last 18 months.

However, the Cafe is now re-opening its doors again for face-to-face meetings on the third Sunday of each month at 4pm in St Andrew’s Church Hall, starting September 19th.

Reverend Sharon Eldergill says: “We are pleased to be able to welcome people back into Burnham Bereavement Cafe and offer a supportive, welcoming space for people to come together in the company of others who have also experienced bereavement and loss in their lives.”

“The last 18 months have been an awful time for people who have lost loved ones, whether deaths due to Covid or any other reason. Bereavement is devastating at any time, but throughout Covid the usual means of gaining support and comfort, or even beginning to process our grief has not been available due to lockdown and enforced separation from our friends and families who support us.”

“Burnham Bereavement Cafe provides a space to find respite; to chat, to drink tea and eat cake, and to tell and listen to each other’s stories, to speak of loved ones.”

“It’s an opportunity to come and share the company of others and to discuss the things that are difficult about grief, and the things that may have been helpful in facing the changes, adjusting and moving towards the ‘new normal, whatever that may be.”

“I hope that Bereavement cafe can be a resource to anybody touched by Bereavement and loss, as we emerge from the Pandemic into an unfamiliar landscape.”

Covid measures are in place for everyone’s safety, and all are welcome. For further information contact Rev’d Eldergill on 07925 089698.