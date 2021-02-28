There have been busy scenes in parts of Berrow, Brean and Burnham-On-Sea this weekend as Police have reminded people to abide by the Covid lockdown rules.

Beaches in the Burnham-On-Sea area have been busy as mild, sunny weather encourages people out for socially-distanced exercise walks amid the ongoing lockdown.

While neither Brean or Berrow beaches are open to cars at the moment, the roadway approaching Berrow beach’s gates was filled with a line of vehicles on Saturday and Brean’s National Trust car park was also full, as pictured here.

It comes as Somerset’s Director of Public Health has urged people to be ‘cautious and sensible’ to avoid further spread of Coronavirus.

Avon and Somerset Police have also urged people not to break lockdown rules, saying they have been handing out Covid fines in the area this weekend.